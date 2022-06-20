Case registered against PTI candidate Moazzam Jatoi in Alipur

ALIPUR: A case was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Moazzam Jatoi in Alipur tehsil of Punjab’s Muzaffargarh district, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a revengeful action against PTI candidate in PP-272 Muzaffargarh, police registered an exhibition of arms case against Moazzam Jatoi. Two security guards have also been booked in the case.

Jatoi along with PP-273 constituency’s candidate Yasir Arafat was visiting the area during electioneering ahead of by-elections on the vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly.

On June 9, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had granted permission to Senate, National Assembly (NA) and provincial lawmakers to visit constituencies ahead of Punjab by-polls.

The national and provincial lawmakers have been allowed to visit constituencies for electioneering for the candidates who are contesting by-polls on the vacant seats of Punjab.

A notification issued by the election commission read that the lawmakers were allowed to take part in election campaigns. The president, prime minister, Senate chairman, speaker, governors, chief ministers, advisers, mayors and nazims could not take part in the election campaigns, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that polling for by-election on 20 general seats of the Punjab Assembly will be held on July 17.

