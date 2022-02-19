Case registered into killing of Athar Mateen

KARACHI: The police have registered a case into the killing of journalist Athar Mateen Ahmed, who was shot dead by robbers in Karachi’s North Nazimabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s brother Tariq Mateen at North Nazimabad police station.

Police have placed Sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act, killing and robbery in the case.

The murderers of senior journalist Athar Mateen Ahmed are still at large as police found no clue of tracing the culprits behind the killing.

Sources told ARY News that police completed geo-fencing of the crime scene and they are now working on the digital records.

The funeral prayer of journalist Athar Mateen, who was shot dead by robbers in Karachi’s North Nazimabad, was offered on Saturday afternoon. He was laid to rest at the Yaseenabad graveyard.

Mateen, who was working with a private news channel, Samaa TV, as senior producer, was shot dead near the Five Star Chowrangi in the port city’s North Nazimabad for thwarting a robbery on Friday.

The police had said that journalist Athar tried to foil a mugging bid when the incident occurred. “Muggers were looting a citizen when Mateen hit them with his vehicle,” they said and added that the suspects after being hit opened fire on him resulting in his immediate death.

