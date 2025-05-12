When is Cash Cleaner Simulator coming to PS5?

Mind Control’s Cash Cleaner Simulator became a fan-favourite soon after it was launched officially for PC users on May 8, 2025.

The game sees players step into the shoes of a money laundering expert, tasked with cleaning and organising dirty cash, coins, and valuables.

Cash Cleaner Simulator provides a laid-back experience without any time pressure, allowing players to use a variety of tools to scrub, stack, and sort piles of money while enjoying a bass-heavy trap soundtrack.

Players can also access the darknet on a hacked phone to find new clients and convert part of their earnings into untraceable cryptocurrency.

The game is currently only available on PC via Steam, however, it is expected to arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Before the launch of the game, Mind Control CEO Leonid Gorbachev had said that the developer wanted to focus on the joy and satisfaction of cleaning and organising as a form of ASMR with money.

“We hope Cash Cleaner Simulator becomes a new favourite way to relax, whether that’s through cleaning, decorating, or playing around in the lab with no deadlines,” he added.

Following its release on Steam, the game has been receiving positive reviews, with over 10,000 concurrent players and a SteamDB rating of 83.09 percent.

It is expected that the game will support English, French, German, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, and Spanish languages on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.