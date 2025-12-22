Cash reward announced for Asia Cup-winning Pakistan U19 team

Pakistan Under-19 cricket team received a hero’s welcome and a generous cash reward from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following their historic victory over India to claim the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025.

The young Green Shirts clinched the ACC U19 Asia Cup title emphatically, defending a mammoth 348-run target by bundling out India for just 156 in 26.2 overs, sealing a commanding 191-run win.

On Monday, the Prime Minister hosted a luncheon in honour of the victorious squad, personally congratulating the players and management for their remarkable achievement.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, along with several federal ministers, also attended the event.

Shehbaz Sharif announced a cash reward of Rs 10 million for each player in recognition of their outstanding performance.

Speaking after the event, former national captain and Pakistan U19 mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed reiterated the Prime Minister’s announcement and praised the team’s efforts.

“The Prime Minister has announced a reward of Rs 10 million for each player, and in the future, these young players will make the country proud,” he said.

Sarfaraz also highlighted the individual brilliance in the final, singling out Ahmed Hussain for a gutsy 56 off 72 balls, while Sameer Minhas top-scored with a sensational 172 off 113 deliveries, including 17 fours and nine sixes.

Pakistan U19 head coach Shahid Anwar also praised the preparation behind the triumph.

He revealed that a talent hunt starting June 17 involved seventy players undergoing trials, with each given four matches to impress selectors before being invited to the final camp.

The ten-day camp in Karachi featured guidance from former cricketers who helped refine the squad’s skills.

“Our goal upon leaving the country was clear: to win the trophy and, more importantly, to win the hearts of cricket fans,” Anwar stated, summarising the team’s dedication and focus.