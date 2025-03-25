Cash van robbery: Rs 35 million recovered, driver arrested

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Police have solved a brazen cash van robbery case within eight hours, arresting the mastermind cash van driver and recovering Rs. 34.9 million.

Armed robbers plundered over 30 million rupees from a cash van of the Bank of Punjab in Hashtnagri area of Peshawar on Monday.

Reacting to the incident, the police responded promptly and the prime accused Fazal Wahab, the friver.

According to SSP Operations, Masood Bangash, the driver, Fazal Wahab, had orchestrated the entire heist, cleverly concealing the money within the vehicle.

The police had used CCTV footage and geofencing to nab culprits.

The cash van, carrying large sums of money to various districts, was intercepted by the culprits, who made off with the loot. However, the police sprang into action, using advanced technology and forensic analysis to track down the culprits.

“We have arrested the mastermind driver, Fazal Wahab, and recovered Rs. 3.49 crore,” said SSP Operations, Masood Bangash. “The investigation revealed that the driver had previously been deemed untrustworthy and had been fired from his job at another location.

The police have praised the swift action taken by the team, ensuring justice is served