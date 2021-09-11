Saturday, September 11, 2021
Cash van heist: two suspects handed over to police on 3-day remand

KARACHI: Police on Saturday produced three suspects, including a woman, before a court in a case pertaining to the Rs205 million cash van robbery on Karachi’s I.I. Chundrigar road.

A judicial magistrate sent suspect Fazeela to prison on judicial remand while handed over two others, Niaz Badshah and Gul Hassan, to police on a three-day physical remand for investigation.

The investigation officer informed the court that a collective sum of over R6.6 million was seized from them. Rs1.9m was recovered from Badshah, Rs2m from Fazeela, and Rs1.5m from Gul Hassan.

On Friday, City SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz said so far 12 suspects have been arrested in the case with a total amount of over Rs38 million, Rs220,000 worth of gold and a car purchased using the looted money recovered from nine of them.

On August 9, the driver of a cash van had fled with Rs205 million from a bank on II Chundrigar Road. A case was registered against the drive and his accomplices at the Mithadar police station.

The police had said that after guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road, the driver of the cash van ran away with the vehicle.

