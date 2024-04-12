27.9 C
Castaways rescued from island after making ‘HELP’ sign

Three sailors who became stranded on a tiny Pikelot Island in Micronesia for more than a week made a massive “HELP” sign out of palm leaves, which led to their rescue by the US Coast Guard and Navy on April 9, local media reported.

After being abandoned for over seven days, the castaways were discovered by aircraft as part of a coordinated search and rescue mission. They were rescued in good condition.

The three mariners, all in their 40s went for a fishing trip to a Micronesian atoll on Easter Sunday when they found themselves cast away. A niece of one of the sailors alerted the Coast Guard in the US territory of Guam after losing contact with her uncle.

Her message set off a massive search covering an area of more than 78,000 square nautical miles that resulted in the discovery of the word “HELP” inscribed on the beach.

Pikelot Island is seen in a photo taken in 2020 by a Hawaii Air National Guard plane during a search operation.

Search and rescue mission coordinator Lieutenant Chelsea Garcia said that a massive “HELP” sign made by the castaways made it easier for authorities to find them.

She said that one of the key elements in their finding was the seafarers’ use of palm leaves to spell out the word “HELP” on the sand, “a remarkable testament to their will to be found.”

“This creative deed was essential in directing rescue efforts to their precise location,” Chelsea Garcia added. The three were living off the last of their supplies and consuming mainly coconut meat when they were eventually located.

