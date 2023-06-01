Cat crashes into car window after falling from 6th floor, survives

In a miraculous event, a cat survived after falling from the sixth floor building and crashed into a car’s rear window that was parked below. The incident was reported from Bangkok, Thailand.

The picture of the damaged car and the cat were shared on a social media platform Facebook by a user named Apiwat Toyothaka, the tomcat – Shifu – owner.

According to Toyothaka, he was informed at 7 am that there was a cat in the car, after which he got confused that how his car ended up in a car, later realized that the cat weighted 8.5kg was fell from the 6th floor and broke the glass.

See the pictures here:

The tomcat, Shifu, was walking casually in its owner’s balcony when it fell from the 6th floor of a building on May 27. The cat was immediately rushed to the vet for scanning by the owner as it suffered a few bruises, a swollen nose and some broken claws.

After getting overwhelming response from the internet the cat owner, Apiwat Toyothaka also gave an update on Shifu’s health and also shared the images of the cat’s scans on his profile.

“The cat has now been relocated away from the owner’s residence. So please don’t say anything negative about her. It’s hard to care for cats and everything happened by accident. The cat owner has learned her lesson and is trying to help her pet lose weight,” Monruthai Klinsuk, the co-owner of the car told an international media outlet.