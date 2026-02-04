Cat reunited with owner after 11 months thanks to microchip

Missouri: In a heartwarming reunion, a cat missing for nearly a year has been reunited with her owner after being identified through a microchip.

Raymore Animal Control officials said the cat, later identified as Harriet, was picked up as a stray after a concerned citizen reported her in Raymore, Missouri. When officers scanned Harriet for a microchip, they discovered she had been missing for 11 months.

“Meet Harriet; she was microchipped and had been missing for 11 months,” Raymore Animal Control wrote in a social media post. “Because her microchip information was up to date, we were able to contact her family and reunite her with them.”

Officials said Harriet’s story highlights the importance of microchipping pets and keeping contact information current.

“A simple chip can make all the difference in bringing a lost pet home, even after a long time apart,” the post added.

Meanwhile, in the mountain pastures of Austria, a cow named Veronika is quietly going viral for a good reason. This clever Swiss Brown isn’t just grazing or lounging like most cows.

She’s been spotted using both ends of a stick to scratch her own back, something rarely seen in the animal kingdom. And yes, this has never been documented in cattle before.

Researchers at the University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna, noticed Veronika after a viral clip of her behaviour circulated online. At first, they expected her to use just the bristle end of a broom brush.