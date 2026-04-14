Cate Blanchett makes bold gesture on Olivier Awards Red Carpet

Cate Blanchett made headlines during her appearance at the 2026 Olivier Awards in London after a brief but striking red carpet moment.

Footage from the event shows Blanchett gesturing toward someone off-camera, first raising her hand and saying, “Stop it,” before appearing to flash her middle finger. The interaction quickly drew attention, though it remains unclear who she was addressing or what prompted the exchange.

Blanchett attended the ceremony as a nominee for Best Actress for her performance in The Seagull, staged at the Barbican Theatre on Sunday. The production has received significant acclaim and is reportedly being considered for a transfer to New York later this year.

On the red carpet, Blanchett wore a striking black gown by Lanvin, featuring shoulder cutouts and a criss-cross detail at the midriff.

The moment comes amid Blanchett’s recent reflections on fame and her future in acting. In past interviews, she has spoken candidly about her discomfort with public scrutiny and suggested she may eventually step away from the screen to pursue other interests.

“My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it: I am serious about giving up acting,” Blanchett said. “[There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life.”

Despite the brief controversy, Blanchett’s appearance at the Olivier Awards reinforced her continued prominence in both theatre and film, as well as her reputation for unfiltered authenticity.