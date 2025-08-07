Catherine Zeta-Jones flaunts singing & dancing skills in ‘Wednesday’ S2

Seasoned actor Catherine Zeta-Jones says she didn’t have to ask to show off her singing and dancing skills in Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ season 2, as it is something which comes very ‘organically’ to her.

More than two decades since Oscar-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones bagged her only Academy Award, for the portrayal of nightclub singer Velma Kelly, in the crime musical ‘Chicago’, the Welsh actor returns to singing and dancing on-screen, for her role of Morticia Addams, in the new season of Netflix’s hit dark comedy series, ‘Wednesday’.

But, according to Zeta-Jones, it all came very ‘organically’ to her.

“I didn’t suggest a dance. I didn’t just have to suggest a song or, from my Zorro days, a sword fence,” she told a foreign publication, in a new interview. “It was all kind of organically put in.”

“In that it doesn’t go, ‘Oh, she did Chicago. Let’s give her a song and a dance,'” said Zeta-Jones, who covers Creedence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Bad Moon Rising’, alongside Billie Piper, in episode 3 of ‘Wednesday’ S2.

“Me singing as Morticia Adams was wonderful, how to pronounce the words, the emotion that comes up from the song that we sing. Also, I got to sing with Billie Piper, who is wonderful,” she explained. “The dance with Luis (Guzmán – her on-screen husband) was something that was so organic to Gomez [Addams] and Morticia.”

“And then the sword fight between my daughter Wednesday, where we emotionally and verbally are duelling throughout the whole season, as sometimes teenage mother-daughters do, to put that into the movement was just genius,” she added.

Notably, the first half of ‘Wednesday’ season 2 premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, August 6, whereas the remaining four episodes of Jenna Ortega-led supernatural comedy series’ second instalment are slated to arrive on the streaming platform on September 3.