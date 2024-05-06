Caught On Cam: Armed men barge into businessman’s office, fire shots

A businessman narrowly escaped death after masked gunmen were seen in a video storming his office and opening fire on him.

CCTV footage of the incident showed four masked men barging into his office and firing several rounds as the businessman, identified as Jameel Ahmed, was sitting inside his office in Meerut city of India’s Uttar Pradesh, an Indian media outlet reported.

However, Ahmed along with two men present at the office foiled the killing bid as they began throwing chairs at the assailants and got cover behind the sofa.

Facing resistance from the men inside the office, the assailants fled the scene while firing at the businessman and his companions.

Later, local police said that prime suspect Deepak had gotten into a heated exchange with Jameel Ahmed at a gym and later barged into Ahmed’s office and opened fire at him.

Police said that all four suspects identified as Prince, Ritik, Deepak and Sehwag were arrested.

“There was a fight between two parties in the gym. In connection with the firing incident that followed, a case has been registered at Inchauli police station and 4 accused involved in the incident have been arrested and sent to jail,” the Meerut Police posted on X, formerly Twitter.

An official said that no injuries or casualties were reported in the firing incident as police initiated an investigation into the matter.