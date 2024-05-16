Caught on cam: Speeding bike falls off flyover after crashing into wall, two dead

In a horrific incident, two riders died as a speeding bike fell off flyover after crashing into wall.

Two people were killed and another received grievous injuries in a horrifying road crash when a motorcycle they were riding crashed into a parapet wall of a flyover in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam.

The crash was captured on CCTV cameras and the disturbing footage has been widely shared on social media platforms.

The security camera clip shows a speeding two-wheeler ramming into the side wall of the NAD flyover in Visakhapatnam. The impact of crash is such that the riders fall down from the flyover on the road below, the video shows.

Officials said police received information about the accident and rushed the injured to the King George Hospital where two of them were declared dead while the survivor is undergoing medical treatment for his injuries, which are said to be severe.

In a tragic road Accident, three youths riding a bike, that lost control and hit the parapet wall of the NAD flyover, resulting in two youths died and one injured seriously, after falls off the flyover in Visakhapatnam . pic.twitter.com/HbWv3QDOY8 — Ankit Paliwal (@ankit_reporter) May 12, 2024

Police said the rider was driving the motorcycle at breakneck speed, lost control of the two-wheeler, and crashed into the wall of the NAD flyover, adding the mishap occurred on late Saturday night when the trio were reportedly returning home after attending a birthday party.

Local media reports claimed the three young men were allegedly drunk at the time of the accident, however, these claims could not be ascertained.