CBM Ward 7 election results: MQM-P candidate declared winner after ‘toss’

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) candidate Afzal Bhatti victorious through ‘toss’ after the results ended in a 169-169 tie between two candidates, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The MQM-P candidate requested the ECP to withdraw from the ‘toss’ against the ally political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Wasif Ali Shah.

However, the plea was rejected by the election commission. Following the victory, MQM-P managed to win over five seats in the CBM.

In the ward, PTI candidate Wasif Ali Shah had grabbed victory in the September 12 elections with the lead of one vote, whereas, MQM-P’s Afzal Bhatti was declared the runner-up in Ward 7 of the Cantonment Board Malir (CBM).

After the vote recount, the results ended in a 169-169 tie between both candidates. Following the development, the DRO had forwarded the results to the election commission.

It had been decided that the final result of the winning candidate will be made through toss by the ECP officials.

