CBO denies cyber breach rumors in banking systems

MUSCAT: The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has dismissed social media reports claiming a cyber breach in one of the banks’ electronic systems, assuring that all financial sector systems remain fully secure and unaffected.

In a statement, the CBO emphasized that no breach has occurred and that banking operations across the sector are functioning safely.

It urged the public to remain cautious, avoid sharing personal or banking information, and rely only on official channels for verified updates.

The CBO also urged the public and media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified claims and to seek information only through official channels.

The Sultanate of Oman has introduced a new requirement mandating all foreign-owned businesses to hire at least one Omani employee within a year of commencing commercial operations, according to a report by Atheer newspaper.

The directive comes under Ministerial Resolution No. 411/2025, issued by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), which adds Article (12) bis to the executive regulations of the Foreign Capital Investment Law.

Under the new rule, every foreign-owned company or establishment operating in Oman must employ an Omani national who is registered with the Social Protection Fund.