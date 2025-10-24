CCD tasked to deweaponise Punjab, citizens given 15 days to surrender illegal weapons

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the Crime Control Department (CCD) to launch a province-wide campaign to deweaponise Punjab within four months, ARY News reported on Friday.

Addressing a joint press conference alongside IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Additional IG CCD Sohail Zafar Chatha announced that the CCD has been given a clear mandate to curb the proliferation of illegal firearms across the province.

He vowed to reduce gun-related crimes in Punjab by 75% within the stipulated four-month period. As part of the campaign, citizens have been given a 15-day deadline to voluntarily surrender all illicit and illegal weapons at CCD police stations or designated surrender centres.

Chatha assured the public that no legal action would be taken against those who voluntarily hand over illegal arms during this grace period, adding that such individuals would be granted legal indemnity.

However, he warned that once the deadline expires, strict action will be taken against anyone found in possession of illegal weapons, with enforcement operations to be led by the CCD.

Earlier, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari announced that shops of unlicensed arms dealers across the province have been sealed as part of a strict crackdown on illegal weapons.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, here today, Azma Bukhari said 28 arms dealers have had their licences revoked, while no new weapons licences will be issued in the province.

“At present, more than one million people in Punjab possess firearms,” she revealed.

Bukhari said all licensed weapons must be registered at service centres, adding that the provincial government has zero tolerance for illegal arms possession.

She further stated that 559 individuals are currently on physical remand, while some have been sent to jail. “Anyone attempting to incite violence or forcibly shut down markets will face terrorism charges,” she warned.

The Punjab information minister also said that the provincial government has established a Special Prosecution Cell on the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to ensure effective implementation of the law.