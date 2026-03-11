Software update: CCD arrests TikToker after indecent video outside girls’ college goes viral

OKARA: The Crime Control Department (CCD) has arrested a man following a viral TikTok video showing him engaging in inappropriate behavior outside a girls’ college in Okara, Punjab, police said on Wednesday.

According to a statement shared on X, the District Police Officer (DPO) Okara said that the suspect, along with two accomplices, recorded indecent videos in front of Punjab College and other nearby institutions. The incident was reported by concerned citizens, prompting the CCD to take immediate action.

The suspect has been identified as Ghulam Sabir, son of Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Shaikh Wasi.

The CCD emphasized that, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the safety and security of women remain the department’s top priority.

Authorities said the arrested TikToker is now in police custody, and further investigation is underway.

پنجاب کالج کے سامنے کھڑے ہوکر نازیبا ویڈیو بنانے والا ٹک ٹاکر غلام صابر سی سی ڈی پولیس کے شکنجے میں…. pic.twitter.com/QTTkk7EbqZ — DPO Okara (@okarapolice) March 10, 2026

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved a major overhaul of the CCD, upgrading it into a premier investigation agency to strengthen crime prevention and improve public trust.

The government announced that the CCD’s mandate will be significantly expanded, following the model of the world’s top five crime control agencies.

The department will be equipped with modern forensic tools, advanced investigative capabilities, AI software, intelligence surveillance systems, and state-of-the-art machinery, making it the most technologically advanced law enforcement body in Pakistan.

The Chief Minister has also approved the development of a fully equipped CCD headquarters, while offices, stations, and residential facilities will be established in every division, district, and tehsil across Punjab. Officers will have access to the latest monitoring tools to track criminals and ensure more effective law enforcement.

A campaign against illegal firearms will be launched after Eid-ul-Fitr, reinforcing efforts that have already led to significant reductions in crime. According to the government, incidents of murder and crimes against women have decreased notably, while robberies, mobile and bag snatching, vehicle thefts, attempted murders, and kidnappings for ransom have all shown sharp declines compared to the previous year.