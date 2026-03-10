Punjab govt to transform CCD into premier investigation agency

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a major overhaul of the Crime Control Department (CCD), upgrading it into a Premier Investigation Agency (PIA) to strengthen crime prevention and improve public trust.

The government announced that the CCD’s mandate will be significantly expanded, following the model of the world’s top five crime control agencies. The department will be equipped with modern forensic tools, advanced investigative capabilities, AI software, intelligence surveillance systems, and state-of-the-art machinery, making it the most technologically advanced law enforcement body in Pakistan.

The Chief Minister has also approved the development of a fully equipped CCD headquarters, while offices, stations, and residential facilities will be established in every division, district, and tehsil across Punjab. Officers will have access to the latest monitoring tools to track criminals and ensure more effective law enforcement.

A campaign against illegal firearms will be launched after Eid-ul-Fitr, reinforcing efforts that have already led to significant reductions in crime. According to the government, incidents of murder and crimes against women have decreased notably, while robberies, mobile and bag snatching, vehicle thefts, attempted murders, and kidnappings for ransom have all shown sharp declines compared to the previous year.

The government is also moving forward with new legislation to curb illegal weapons, and the CCD has been tasked with addressing acid attacks and other crimes against women. In addition, a modern crime research center will be established to support investigations and develop strategies for further reducing criminal activity in Punjab.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized that these measures aim to enhance public safety, modernize law enforcement, and ensure that Punjab sets new benchmarks in crime control and investigative excellence.