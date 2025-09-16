Petitioner claims 700 alleged CCD encounters in Punjab within 7 months

LAHORE: A petitioner on Tuesday claimed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) that over 700 alleged encounters involving the Crime Control Department (CCD) have taken place in Punjab within the past seven months.

The Crime Control Department is a specialized wing of the Punjab Police, established by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on February 26, 2025, to combat serious and organized crime in the province.

Since its inception, the CCD has reportedly killed dozens of suspects and accused in alleged encounters across various cities in Punjab.

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum took up the petition, challenging the establishment and functioning of the CCD.

During the hearing, the court questioned the source of the data regarding the 700 alleged encounters. The petitioner’s lawyer stated that the information was gathered from social media platforms, as the CCD refused to provide official details and figures of these encounters.

The lawyer argued that the establishment of the CCD violates the basic structure of the Police Order.

The petitioner’s counsel said he will amend the petition as per the court’s requirements. The LHC granted the petitioner’s lawyer time to make the necessary changes in the petition and adjourned the hearing.