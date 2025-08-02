CCD files FIR against 33 bandits for Sadiqabad police killings

SADIQABAD: Crime Control Department (CCD) of Punjab Police has registered FIR under charges of murder, attempt to murder and attack on police against 33 notorious bandits over killing of five policemen in Sadiqabad.

Five Elite Force police personnel were martyred and two others injured in a late-night attack by dacoits on Shekhani check-post in Sadiqabad.

The members of notorious bandit of Indhar, Lolai, Bakhrani, Meerani, Mohana, Dashti and Korai gangs were involved in the attack, according to the FIR.

“Tanvir Indhar, the kingpin of Indhar gang and other fired with three rocket launchers and also opened fire with heavy weapons,” police said.

Five cops Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Saleem, and Nakheel from Bahawalnagar, and Muhammad Khalil and Ghazanfar Abbas from Rahim Yar Khan were martyred in the attack.

“In the police firing a bandit, Sona Dashti was killed, while another dacoit Malook Lolai was injured”. Bandits were escaped from the scene, carrying the injured dacoit.

The picket and the police van were also thoroughly damaged in the dacoits attack.

Attackers have been on the Punjab home department’s most wanted list of criminals including Tanvir Indhar, Gul Hassan Lolai and Ahmed Shobi with Rs. 10 million bounty each on their heads.

Earlier, a gang of bandits attacked a police check post, at Kandhkot-Shikarpur Road after killing of notorious bandit Shahzore Kamalani-Jatoi in an encounter with police, officials said.

The outlaws abducted a policeman and demanded handing over of the dead body of slain dacoit in exchange of release of the hostage.