CCD official found mastermind of kidnapping for ransom

LAHORE: An inspector of Punjab’s Crime Control Department (CCD) allegedly found to be mastermind of the kidnapping for ransom of a trader.

Inspector Javed Iqbal and a constable Tauseef kidnapped a businessman Waleed from Kahna area and demanded Rs. 50 million ransom money from the family of the hostage. They threatened to kill the trader if the ransom not paid by the family.

“The kidnappers struck a deal of Rs. four million ransom payment with the family,” sources said.

The kidnappers repeatedly given different locations to relatives of the abductee for the payment of the ransom money and release of the hostage and received the amount from the family near the LOS.

Kahna police station officials caught the kidnappers after safe release of the hostage.

Accused Inspector Javed Iqbal and Constable Tauseef were exposed during investigation of the case. The accused had used a rented car for the kidnapping.

A case has been filed, and the accused have been handed over to the CCD Model Town, officials said.