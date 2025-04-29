CCI decisions submitted to SHC in IRSA case

KARACHI: Additional Attorney General submitted copies of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) decisions in Sindh High Court hearing on constitution of IRSA and the water availability certificate about construction of canals from the river.

AAG told the high court that the CCI has withdrawn the water availability certificate. Barrister Mohsin Shahwani said that the canals matter has come to an end with the certificate withdrawal.

AAG said that the CCI has decided that the construction of canals could not be started without consensus. The bench, comprises of two judges, made the CCI decision part of the case record.

Advocate General Sindh in a report submitted to the court said that the Sindh has suggested the name of Shafqat Hussain Wadho as federal member of IRSA from the province.

Barrister Jawad Dero informed the court that the Sindh government was writing to the federal government since 2015 for appointment of the federal member from Sindh, but the federal government didn’t accept the proposal.

“Why the court’s order about the IRSA’s federal member from Sindh not implemented,” the bench asked the AAG. Federal government’s lawyer pleaded for time to submit reply to the court.

The court observed that the problem could be resolved forever with amendment in the IRSA Act. “Sindh’s geographic position should be kept in sight for amendment. Nothing is important than the national solidarity in such situation,” bench remarked.

“Nomination of the federal member is the discretion of the federal government,” AAG said. “After the executive order and court orders the federal member should be named from Sindh,” court said.

“The CCI has decided that no new canal will be built without consultation, hopefully, IRSA’s federal member from Sindh will be appointed before the next hearing of the case,” court observed.

The court adjourned hearing of the case until May 22.