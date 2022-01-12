CCI meeting to discuss 7th census tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) tomorrow (Thursday) to decide about holding the 7th census in the country, ARY News reported.

The meeting would be attended by all four chief ministers of the provinces.

The meeting will also review the yearly report of the CCI and the progress on the implementation of the past decisions taken by the forum will also come under consideration.

Matters related to the formation of a permanent secretariat of the Council of Common Interest, import of the LNG are also on the agenda of the meeting.

Furthermore, the recommendations of the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) regarding the Indus Water Treaty will also be reviewed.

In the last meeting of the CCI chaired by PM Imran Khan, the forum had approved the renewable energy policy 2019.

According to a handout issued regarding the meeting, the session headed by Imran Khan was attended by federal ministers, attorney general, and other concerned officials to review an eight-point agenda.

