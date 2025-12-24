CCOE approves integrated energy planning to unify federal and provincial strategy

ISLAMABAD: In a major policy shift, the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) has approved an Integrated Energy Planning (IEP) framework to align federal and provincial energy needs, production, and consumption, ARY News reported.

This move marks a significant step toward long-term, streamlined energy management.

Under the new model, national energy planning will be centralized within a single institution to ensure consistency.

Historically, energy planning was fragmented across various institutions, leading to a total lack of coordination.

To address this, a dedicated secretariat will be established within the Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) under the Power Division.

This decision is expected to provide policymaking bodies with comprehensive, data-driven, and coordinated support.

The CCOE has officially handed full responsibility for energy planning to the Power Division, which will now oversee the promotion of all energy sources, including green energy.

Earlier in August this year, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has directed the authorities to evaluate the persistent energy sector challenges facing Pakistan and provide a concrete solution to them, ARY News reported.

Senior officials, including the Secretaries of Finance and Power, the Minister for Power, and other key stakeholders, attended the meeting in Islamabad.

The meeting mainly focused on mitigating energy sector challenges and restoring financial sustainability.

It was said that unsustainable energy usage patterns, inefficient pricing models, ineffective funding management, and persistent transmission and distribution losses contribute to the sector’s financial stress.

Ishaq Dar stressed the need for concrete, actionable improvements to ensure long-term energy stability. He instructed senior ministries to present proposals addressing sectoral challenges, focusing on minimising technical and commercial losses.

Key priorities include rationalising supports, restructuring pricing for fairness and efficiency, and promoting responsible energy consumption to enhance sustainability.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated that ensuring long-term energy stability is essential not only to overcome energy sector challenges but also for Pakistan’s broader economic recovery.

Dar urged all departments to escalate coordinated efforts and propose practical solutions to find solutions for systemic inefficiencies.