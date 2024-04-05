CCP to propose legislation on digital markets

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has started a study on the competition assessment of digital markets and digital services in the country,” ARY News reported.

“The study aims at understanding the impact of services on competition and economic growth. It will make policy recommendations to help the government ensure global regulatory harmonization,” a press statement issued by the CCP read.

It added that the CCP aimed to propose a draft bill on digital markets at the end of the research study as Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and India have already done so to regulate their markets.

“Policies are needed to promote competition towards digital markets. The study will analyse the opportunities and challenges for the digital economy in terms of competition. The purpose of the study is to suggest pro-competition policies,” the CCP’s statement read.