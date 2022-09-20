Centre, Punjab lock horns over CCPO removal

LAHORE: A tug of war has started between Centre and Punjab government over the removal of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar from the post of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the federal government today removed Ghulam Mahmood Dogar from the post of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore. A notification for the removal of the CCPO Lahore was also issued directing the 21-grade officer to report to the Establishment Division.

Sources say that CCPO Lahore was removed from the post after he registered cases against Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Javed Latif.

Soon after his removal orders were issued by the government, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi barred Lahore police chief from leaving the charge.

Punjab CM Elahi termed the transfer of Ghulam Mehmood Dogar as ‘‘political victimisation’’.

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Punjab Colonel (retd) Hashim Dogar said: “Ghulam Mehmood Dogar will continue to perform his duties until further orders from the Punjab government and will not report to the establishment.”

گورنمنٹ آف پنجاب کے اگلے حکم تک ایڈیشنل آی جی غلام محمود ڈوگر سی سی پی او لاہور کے فرائض انجام دیتے رہیں گے اور اسٹیبلشمنٹ میں رپورٹ نہیں کریں گے — Col (R) Muhammad Hashim| Home Minister Punjab. (@ColhashimDogar) September 20, 2022

On July 29, the govt appointed Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore, replacing Bilal Siddique Kamyana who was transferred to the Centre soon after Parvez Elahi was elected as chief minister of Punjab.

GHULAM MAHMOOD DOGAR APPOINTED AS CCPO LAHORE

The BPS-21 officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has previously served as CCPO Lahore and took strong action against criminal elements during his tenure.

Dogar, who is considered a thorough professional and honest police officer, also launched a massive crackdown against land grabbers.

Marriyum, Mian Javed booked under terror charges

A terrorism case was registered against Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and senior PML-N leader Javed Latif in Lahore on Monday for allegedly “using religion to instil and spread hatred” against PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The first information report (FIR) was filed by a citizen — an imam of a local mosque — at Green Town Police Station of the provincial capital.

The FIR was lodged under sections 9 (punishment for acts intended or likely to stir up sectarian hatred) and 11X-3 (responsibility for creating civil commotion). The complainant accused Javed Latif of inciting the people intentionally in consultation with Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.

Meanwhile, the FIR further stated that top officials of Pakistan Television (PTV) provided full support to the PML-N leader.

Comments