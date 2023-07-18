CCTV: 25-year-old man stabbed to death by girlfriend’s family

A disturbing video showing a 25-year-old man being brutally stabbed to death by family members of the woman he was in a relationship with has surfaced.

According to details, the incident took place in Jafrabad area of India’s capital New Delhi, wherein a 25-year-old man being brutally stabbed to death by family members of the woman he was in a relationship with.

The victim, identified as Salman, was attacked by his girlfriend’s father and her two brothers, one of whom is a minor.

He suffered fatal stab wounds to the neck and chest and died on the spot. The entire incident was caught by CCTV cameras in the area.

According to the police, Salman had been friends with a woman for the past two years, but her family was opposed to their relationship.

On Monday, the woman’s father, Manzoor, brother Moshin, and another minor sibling, allegedly attacked Salman while he was riding his motorcycle in a narrow lane in Jafrabad.

CCTV footage captured the moment when Salman was intercepted by the group of men as he rode alongside two other individuals.

In the video, these men can be seen brandishing weapons and repeatedly stabbing Salman, ultimately leading to his death. Upon witnessing the attack, the victim’s two companions fled the scene.

The Delhi Police have registered a case and have deployed teams to track down the three accused who are on the run.