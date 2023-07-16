29.9 C
Karachi
Monday, July 17, 2023
- Advertisement -

CCTV: Assailants barge into house, guns down 65-year-old man

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Four unidentified men barged into a house and shot dead a 65-year-old man in broad daylight in Moga City of India’s Punjab.

The deceased was identified as Santokh Singh, 65, a resident of Bhagat Singh Nagar in Moga City. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, setup in the alley where the victim’s house was located.

According to details, the incident took place in the afternoon when Santokh was watching television inside his house, along with his wife Mahinder Kaur.

Mahinder Kaur told the police that she opened the door and three persons entered her house. “Suspects, who had come in a Verna car, entered the house claiming they wanted to meet my son Sukhdev Singh. While one of the accused waited outside. When Santokh entered the room, one of the persons opened fire at him from a revolver,” she added.

Police said Santokh suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot.

After getting information, Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elanchezhian and other senior cops rushed to the spot.

SSP said the police have started the investigation. “The accused have been spotted in CCTV footage, and police are trying to identify them,” he added.

Police sources said the deceased’s son Sukhdev Singh alias Seba is lodged in jail and is facing several criminal cases.

“Police are also trying to find the link whether the murder was due to the criminal history of the deceased’s son,” a police official added.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act at Moga City police station.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.