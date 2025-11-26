CCTV cameras installed at Kati Pahari, Karachi

KARACHI: As part of the Karachi Safe City Project, Additional Inspector General Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday inaugurated newly installed CCTV cameras at Kati Pahari in North Nazimabad and Qasba Colony.

He also inaugurated a new command and control room at the North Nazimabad Police Station.

Speaking at the ceremony, SSP Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui said that advanced CCTV cameras have been installed at Kati Pahari and surrounding areas to strengthen public safety and improve crime prevention.

According to police, the cameras will provide comprehensive monitoring of various blocks of North Nazimabad, covering Kati Pahari and adjacent localities.

SSP Central added that the system will enable real-time surveillance across the entire area. He further noted that 18 police stations have been covered under the Safe City Project so far and expressed confidence that the initiative will help reduce street crime.

The SSP stated that the effective action by the Shaheen Force has led to a significant decline in street crime.

He said that during 581 encounters, the Shaheen Force had killed 56 suspects, while more than 500 suspects were arrested in injured condition.

Earlier, Law enforcement agencies arrested four suspects involved in demanding extortion from a car showroom owner and a marble factory owner in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the arrested group includes the prime suspect, Junaid, who allegedly made multiple extortion calls. Officials said important evidence has been recovered from the suspects’ mobile phones, strengthening the case against them.

KARACHI officials revealed that the mobile phone of another suspect, Ejaz, contained the saved number used for extortion calls. Investigators said the suspects had earlier demanded extortion from a Karachi car showroom owner, prompting a swift response from law enforcement agencies.