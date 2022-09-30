CCTV cameras stolen outside PTI MNA’s home in Lyari

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Shakoor Shad has claimed that CCTV cameras outside his home have been stolen, saying that he had previously informed the police regarding his security concerns, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that two CCTV cameras were installed outside his home in Lyari but today he found them being stolen. The PTI MNA reported the matter to the police.

“I have apprised police regarding my security concerns previously,” he said while terming it a concerning issue.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended a notification from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for declaring NA-246 Lyari vacant at the request of PTI lawmaker Shakoor Shad.

The ECP declared the seat vacant after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs.

Shakoor Shad, however, later approached the court and pleaded that he had not submitted the resignation personally and it was instead forwarded by the party to which he had submitted it to show solidarity with the then prime minister Imran Khan.

The PTI later suspended the basic party membership of its MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad after the IHC restored him as a Parliamentarian over a plea that he had not submitted his resignation to the National Assembly speaker.

The PTI in its show-cause notice has directed Abdul Shakoor Shad to respond to it in seven days. “You have submitted a handwritten resignation and also posted it from your Twitter handle. Your message on Twitter also highlighted that you are a former MNA,” the notice read.

It further read that the MNA has submitted nomination papers as a covering candidate for the by-election in NA-246. “You have acted against the party policy and also spoken to media on the matter,” it said and asked him to give reasons in seven days as to why his basic membership of the party is not revoked.

