CCTV: Cement ceiling collapses on family having lunch

In a shocking incident on June 22, in Chuong My, Vietnam, a family narrowly escaped injury when the cement ceiling of their home collapsed while they were having lunch.

The CCTV footage shows a father feeding his two children sitting on the floor and watching television.

In the footage, it can be seen that the father got alert when the cement ceiling suddenly began to crack.

Reacting quickly, the father immediately grabbed his children and rushed them out of the room just as chunks of cement fell where they had been sitting moments earlier.

Thanks to his swift actions, no one was hurt in the incident.

The video has since circulated widely, highlighting the importance of quick thinking in emergencies.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: