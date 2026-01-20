CCTV reveals car fleeing after fatal motorbike crash in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Shocking CCTV footage has emerged showing a fatal collision between a car and two motorcyclists in New Town, Rehmanabad, ARY News reported.

The incident, which occurred at around 8:11 a.m. yesterday, involved a high-speed car colliding with a motorcycle after the vehicle swerved across the divider and into oncoming traffic. CCTV cameras in the area captured the entire sequence of events, providing clear visuals of the crash.

According to police, the motorcyclists, identified as Haib and Rizwan Ali, died on the spot. Two others, Muhammad Muzammil and Munir Khan, were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The CCTV footage also shows the car, reportedly driven by a woman, fleeing the scene immediately after the collision. Police have registered a case and are actively searching for the suspect based on the CCTV recordings.

Authorities stressed that the CCTV visuals are crucial in reconstructing the events leading up to the crash and identifying the vehicle involved. “The CCTV footage clearly shows the vehicle’s trajectory and the moment of impact,” a police official said.

Residents and commuters have urged authorities to increase traffic monitoring and rely on CCTV surveillance to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

CCTV captures tragic collision on M-5

In November of 2025, CCTV footage revealed the horrifying moments on the M-5 Motorway near Uch Sharif when a high-speed bus collided with a police patrolling vehicle, killing three motorway police officers.

CCTV footage of the accident has emerged, showing the bus driver struggling to stay awake behind the wheel. The footage captures the driver dozing off multiple times, swaying and jolting the vehicle dangerously, moments before the crash.

Investigators say this negligence on the M-5 Motorway directly caused the deaths of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Mushtaq, ASI Nasir Abbas, and Constable Usama Gujjar.

Additional CCTV footage from nearby cameras confirms the severity of the collision and the speed at which the bus was traveling. Authorities are using the footage to reconstruct the incident and determine liability.

The funeral prayers for the three officers were held at Multan Police Lines, attended by senior officials, including Federal Minister Aleem Khan. The martyrs were laid to rest with full state honors, their sacrifice mourned across the region.

Officials emphasized that CCTV footage played a key role in understanding how the driver’s gross negligence led to the fatal crash, underlining the importance of strict adherence to traffic regulations on high-speed motorways.