CCTV footage: Customer tackles masked man, thwarts robbery at store

The CCTV camera captured the moment a brave woman tackled a masked man at a convenience store in east London who was threatening the storekeeper with a wooden object.

The incident had taken place in east London on January 20. The CCTV footage showed a masked crook entering a convenience store and asking the storekeeper to put the money in the bag while threatening her with a wooden object.

According to Storyful, the owner of the shop named Jaymin Rana said that his mother was working behind the counter when the masked man came in and asked her to put money in the bag.

Rana said that the customer on the other side told him to get out and pushed him, giving time to his mother to push the panic alarm.

The brave customer tried to stop the robbery from taking anything from the counter and got injured on her back and leg when she was chucked to the ground.

The robber pushed the woman and fled from the store.

