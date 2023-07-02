CCTV footage: Mugger snatches woman’s gold chain in broad daylight

CCTV camera captured the moment a mugger snatched the gold chain from a woman in Lucknow’s Viram Khand area in Gomti Nagar on the road.

It showed a youth stalking the woman on the road and suddenly he ran from the back and pulled her gold chain. He then pushed her down the road and fled with the chain.

The whole episode was captured on a CCTV camera. The woman looked shocked and later she quickly collected herself up and ran to catch the mugger, however, he managed to run away.

लखनऊ में बेखौफ बदमाश ने सरेशाम महिला की चेन लूटी। एबीवीपी के लखनऊ महानगर संयोजक अनिवेश सिंह की मां के साथ वारदात। पड़ोस में सुंदरकांड सुन कर लौट रही शालिनी के साथ वारदात। वारदात को अंजाम देकर पैदल ही भागा बदमाश। पॉश इलाक़े गोमतीनगर के विरामखंड की घटना। pic.twitter.com/LcXcE4fHp4 — SANJAY TRIPATHI (@sanjayjourno) July 2, 2023

The incident took place in the posh Gomti Nagar area in broad daylight.

The affected woman was reportedly returning back to her house after attending a religious programme.