CCTV footage of Bihar Colony firing incident surfaces

CCTV footage of the Karachi’s Bihar Colony firing incident has surfaced in which a man was killed and his two children sustained injuries at a medical store, ARY News reported on Monday.

A man was brutally killed by an armed man at a medical store, whereas, the slain man’s two children also sustained injuries in the firing incident in the Bihar Colony area of Karachi.

ARY News obtained CCTV footage of the horrific incident. It showed a masked man wearing a cap who opened fire at the man sitting in a medical store.

The slain man’s minor son was seen requesting the people to help save the life of his father but the locals became silent spectators and did not provide any kind of assistance.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) City Arif Aziz told the media that the shooter managed to flee from the crime scene after resorting to firing at the medical store. The slain man was identified as Noor Muhammad – the owner of the medical store.

Police contingents rushed to the scene and collected evidence.

The slain man’s cousin Mirwaiz said that Noor Muhammad was sitting in the medical store with his sons, Shehzad and Ismail. The shooter attacked him during the loadshedding hours in the area, leaving Noor Muhammad killed and his two sons wounded.

He added that Noor Muhammad belongs to Quetta and has five children. Mirwaiz said that his cousin’s wife went to Quetta for attending a wedding ceremony and he was residing in Karachi for many years.

