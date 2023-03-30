CCTV footage of Dr Birbal Genani’s target killing surfaces

KARACHI: The CCTV footage of the gun attack on Dr Birbal Genani has surfaced in which unidentified assailants opened fire at his vehicle on Karachi’s Lyari Expressway, ARY News reported on Thursday.

ARY News obtained CCTV footage of the gun attack on renowned eye specialist Dr Birbal Genani on Lyari Expressway today.

An eye surgeon Dr Birbal Genani has been killed and a lady doctor sustained injuries in a gun attack by unidentified assailants in Karachi.

Unidentified assailants opened fire at a vehicle on Garden Lyari Expressway, leaving a renowned ophthalmologist Dr Birbal dead and a lady doctor namely Quratul Ain injured.

READ: DR BIRBAL GENANI KILLED, LADY DOCTOR WOUNDED IN KARACHI GUN ATTACK

Dr Birbal Genani was the former director of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and he also performed duties as the head of the Spencer Eye Hospital. He also runs a private clinic in the Ranchore Line area of Karachi.

Sources told ARY News that Dr Quratul Ain received a bullet in her shoulder and was shifted to Civil Hospital for medical assistance. Dr Genani’s body was also shifted to Civil Hospital for formal procedures.

The assailants managed to flee from the scene after carrying out of the attack. Police said that the crime scene unit was summoned to the site. They said that it was apparently a target killing incident.

Dr Quratul Ain’s statement

The wounded medic recorded her statement to police and said that she was working with Dr Genani for 10 years and they were going from Ranchore Line to Pak Colony. She said that they were suddenly attacked by armed men and she received a bullet in her back.

READ: PROMINENT BUSINESSMAN INJURED IN GUN ATTACK IN KARACHI

She said that she saw bleeding from Dr Genani’s head and later she opened the door and screamed to seek help from the people.

SSP City’s statement

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) City Arif Aziz said that it was a targeted attack to kill Dr Birbal, however, the motives of the target killing were not yet known.

SSP Arif Aziz said that another woman in the car was a fellow doctor of slain Dr Genani. He said that the woman told them that they were unable to save them as the gun attack was so quick.

READ: RENOWNED DERMATOLOGIST DHARAM DEV RATHI MURDERED IN HYDERABAD

The police officer said that they found only one bullet mark on the vehicle. SSP Aziz said that Dr Birbal left his clinic in Ranchore Line and he usually travels on the same route.

He added that an investigation was launched into the incident and the statement of the wounded woman is being recorded.

Comments