CCTV footage reveals double murder of mother, daughter in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Disturbing CCTV footage has emerged of a double murder in the federal capital, showing one of the victims attempting to flee the scene, ARY News reported.

The CCTV footage obtained captures the chilling moment when the suspect, identified as Sadat, brutally killed two women and then attacked a third woman.

In the video, the third woman can be seen running down the street, desperately trying to escape the attacker.

The victims, a mother and daughter, were fatally wounded in the assault. Following the murders, the suspect fled the scene.

Islamabad police have filed a case based on the incident, with authorities revealing that Sadat, the family’s domestic worker, was responsible for the killings. The third woman, who was attacked but managed to flee, sustained injuries in the assault.

The CCTV footage also shows a scene of commotion when the woman throws her phone to attract attention, and a man is heard calling out to her, urging her to listen to him. However, the woman runs away while the attacker calmly leaves the area.

Neighbours alerted the police after hearing the commotion, and when they entered the house, they found the bodies of the mother and daughter. Authorities have launched an investigation into the tragic event, which has shocked the local community.

Read More: CCTV: Woman dead after speeding car hits three in Karachi

Earlier, a CCTV emerged after a speeding car killed a woman and left two injured on Khaliq uz Zaman Road in the Delhi Colony, Karachi.

As per the CCTV footage obtained by ARY News, the tragic traffic accident occurred at 6:45 AM, claiming the life of a woman named Samina and injuring two others. The horrifying incident, caught on CCTV, shows the victims standing on the roadside with two other individuals moments before the crash.

Suddenly, a high-speed car appeared and struck all three women. The impact was so severe that the women were flung into the air before crashing to the ground, lying motionless. The two men standing nearby managed to run back in time upon seeing the speeding vehicle.

The footage also shows the car spinning on the road after the collision and sustaining visible damage. Bystanders quickly rushed toward the vehicle. The injured women were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, but Samina could not survive.