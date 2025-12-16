CCTV captures killing of online rickshaw driver in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal

KARACHI: The killing of an online rickshaw driver in Gulshan-e-Iqbal was captured on CCTV, as footage released on Tuesday shows the moment the victim was targeted and shot by assailants, ARY News reported.

According to police, the victim was targeted near a private academy and was killed after being shot at close range. The incident was captured on CCTV, which clearly shows the attackers approaching the victim before opening fire and fleeing the scene. A case has been registered at Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station under Section 302.

The victim’s cousin, Saeed, said the deceased had left home to drive his rickshaw as usual. When the family received the news, they rushed to the hospital, where the Karachi police briefed them on how the incident had unfolded.

Police said the attackers took the victim’s mobile phone, while his wallet remained safe, suggesting the killing was not a robbery. Investigators confirmed that CCTV footage shows the suspects escaping immediately after the shooting, and efforts are underway to identify them using CCTV visuals from nearby streets.

The deceased was a resident of Liaquatabad and originally belonged to Lodhran. From the scene, police recovered one 9mm bullet casing and one bullet, which have been sent for forensic examination.

Earlier, CCTV footage of the murder of a youth surfaced, showing the victim being targeted by men on a moving bike on Abul Hassan Isphahani Road.

The youth was shot while he was driving his motorcycle in Gulshan-e-Iqbal 4. Just after the shooting, the youth fell to the ground, and immediately, two armed men arrived within a minute. They then sprayed bullets at the youth again.

After a few minutes, another armed man arrived, carrying a weapon in both of his hands. This armed man later stopped a food delivery rider coming from behind, sat on the rider’s bike, and fled.

The Police said that it seems the youth was murdered due to a personal enmity, though the matter is still suspicious.

Regarding the first shooting, eyewitnesses recounted that the deceased was shot from a car just a few steps away.

They further apprised that the last man who fled the scene, along with the food rider, was seen boarding a car earlier.