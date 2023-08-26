CCTV footage of Lasbela sewerage blast emerges

KARACHI: CCTV footage of Lasbela sewerage blast has emerged which killed one youth and eight others sustained injuries, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CCTV footage shows the deceased youth Areeb wearing a red T-shirt standing beside a cart and the explosion took place when he went towards his shop.

The dead body of 22-year-old Areeb was recovered from the debris 26 hours after the blast.

At least one died and eight others received injuries when a blast took place in a sewerage line near Lasbela, a coastal district of Balochistan near Karachi.

According to police, the blast took place due to gas stuck in a sewerage line near Lasbela. As a result of the blast, eight people sustained burn injuries, while a hotel and several constructions were damaged.

After getting information about the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the injured to the hospital.

In December 2021, a factory-like building at Shershah Paracha Chowk in Karachi partially collapsed following a powerful explosion, resulting in the death of 15 people including former PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s father.

At least 15 people lost their lives and 12 sustained wounds in the explosion. Police said it was apparently a gas-related explosion in the nullah.