CCTV footage of newborn's abduction from Jinnah hospital surfaces

Afzal Khan
KARACHI: The CCTV footage of the newborn’s abduction from Jinnah Hospital Karachi has surfaced, ARY News reported.

ARY News obtained CCTV footage of the newborn girl who was abducted from Jinnah Hospital Karachi.

The CCTV footage shows the woman who was going out of the main gate of hospital at 2am midnight.

Earlier, a newborn girl was abducted from Jinnah Hospital Karachi, leading a strong protest against the hospital administration.

The baby girl belonged to Mohammad Ismail, a resident of Yusuf Goth, who was born yesterday was kidnapped by an unidentified woman.

As per the details, the mother of the newborn took a nap during which an unidentified woman deceived the security guard by impersonating the relative of the victim and kidnapped the baby girl.

The family members staged a protest against the hospital administration, demanding a transparent investigation of the kidnapping.

According to the family members, the CCTV cameras of the hospital are also out of order, due to which the footage is not yet provided by the hospital administration.

The police officials have swiftly launched an investigation into the kidnapping, ensuring the family that every effort is being made to retrieve the missing newborn and ensure the safe return.

