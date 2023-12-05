CCTV footage of Peshawar’s Warsak Road blast emerges

PESHAWAR: The CCTV footage of a roadside bomb blast on Warsak Road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital city of Peshawar has emerged.

The CCTV footage shows the improvised explosive device (IED) planted on roadside exploded near a school.

پشاور دھماکے کی سی سی ٹی وی فوٹیج اے آر وائی نیوز پر#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/pE31CGHi2W — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) December 5, 2023

At least seven people including three children were injured in a roadside bomb blast on Warsak Road in Peshawar.

According to police, the blast took place near the Babu Garhi Chowk in the limits of the Machini Gate police station.

Four kilogrammes of explosives, planted on the side of the road, were used in the blast, he said. The injured were shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital where two children are said to be in critical condition.

Soon after the incident, Police and Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site of the incident and cordoned off the area.

Further investigation is underway, said police.

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah condemned the blast and summoned reported from the authorities concerned.

