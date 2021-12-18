CCTV footage of Shershah blast shows how explosion unfolded

KARACHI: CCTV footage of a blast in Shershah area of Karachi has emerged showing how the explosion occurred, resulting in the death of 15 people including the father of PTI MNA Alamgir Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

The footage obtained by the ARY NEWS showed an explosion in the building amid presence of a number of people in the nearby area. People could be seen running away from the incident site following the explosion.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A special committee to be led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Keamari has been formed to probe the blast in the Shershah neighbourhood.

The police while announcing the committee headed by SP Investigations said that it would analyze all angles regarding the blast and are trying to recover CCTV footage from the nearby areas to understand the circumstances that lead to the incident.

Shershah Blast

A factory-like building at Shershah Paracha Chowk in Karachi partially collapsed following a powerful explosion, resulting in the death of 15 people including PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s father.

At least 15 people lost their lives and 12 sustained wounds in the explosion. Police said it was apparently a gas-related explosion.

The building houses a bank and other offices. According to reports, the two-storey building is constructed on a sewerage line. Following the intense explosion, many parked vehicles in the streets are also damaged.

During the rescue activities, another explosion hit the building when a shovel surface apparently touched an electricity wire on the site.

Luckily, it did not cause any casualties as the law enforcement agencies and rescue teams evacuated the people to a safe distance.

Sindh CM orders inquiry

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the Shershah blast and ordered Commissioner Karachi to hold an inquiry. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

He directed the commissioner to include a senior police officer to hold the investigation into all aspects.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!