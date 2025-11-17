CCTV captures tragic collision on M-5 that killed three police officers

MULTAN: CCTV footage has revealed the horrifying moments on the M-5 Motorway near Uch Sharif when a high-speed bus collided with a police patrolling vehicle, killing three motorway police officers. The incident, captured clearly on CCTV, has sparked widespread grief and outrage, ARY News reported.

CCTV footage of the accident has emerged, showing the bus driver struggling to stay awake behind the wheel. The footage captures the driver dozing off multiple times, swaying and jolting the vehicle dangerously, moments before the crash.

Investigators say this negligence on the M-5 Motorway directly caused the deaths of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Mushtaq, ASI Nasir Abbas, and Constable Usama Gujjar.

Additional CCTV footage from nearby cameras confirms the severity of the collision and the speed at which the bus was traveling. Authorities are using the footage to reconstruct the incident and determine liability.

The funeral prayers for the three officers were held at Multan Police Lines, attended by senior officials, including Federal Minister Aleem Khan. The martyrs were laid to rest with full state honors, their sacrifice mourned across the region.

Officials emphasized that CCTV footage played a key role in understanding how the driver’s gross negligence led to the fatal crash, underlining the importance of strict adherence to traffic regulations on high-speed motorways.

The motorway police have urged commuters to remain vigilant and warned that similar negligence could have devastating consequences, as highlighted by the harrowing CCTV recordings from the scene.