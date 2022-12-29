CCTV footage show dacoits looting citizen in Karachi’s Malir

KARACHI: A CCTV footage showed Karachiites’ helplessness in the hand of street criminals as motorcyclists looted a Karachi citizen in broad daylight in Malir, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Citizens are facing Sindh police inaction everywhere across the metropolis after a sharp rise in street crime incidents.

Karachi citizens are getting robbed on a daily basis but law enforcement agencies (LEAs) failed to take effective steps to curb street crimes.

Another CCTV footage of a street crime surfaced on social media that showed two mugger on a motorcycle looted a citizen at gunpoint and managing to escape from the scene.

In another incident that took place yesterday, armed men looted citizens sitting at a hotel near the KDA market in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

گلشن اقبال میں ہوٹل پر بیٹھے افراد کو لوٹ لیا گیا یہ ہوٹل گلشن اقبال تھانے کے بلکل قریب ہے pic.twitter.com/tg15a0eVQv — Kamil Arif (@CrkamilArif) December 29, 2022

The CCTV footage shows the youth sitting at a hotel when two robbers walked toward them. One of the robbers can be seen handling an automatic rifle and the second was snatching mobile phones from the citizens.

The culprits fled from the scene immediately.

