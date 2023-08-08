CCTV footage shows mother carrying Rizwana

LAHORE: The CCTV footage has emerged, showing the mother carrying her injured daughter in the housemaid torture case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, CCTV footage has come to light regarding the torture of domestic employee Razwana case, in which the mother can be seen carrying her injured daughter in a distressing condition.

Contrary to the statement of Somia Asim’s lawyer, the CCTV footage shows the daughter in a distressing condition. According to the footage, after getting off the bus, the daughter is seen trying to seek her mother’s support.

In the footage, the mother can be seen crying while holding her daughter at a bus stop. Razwana’s mother is calling for help, and the daughter’s condition was so bad that she couldn’t walk. A person helped her up and onto the bus.