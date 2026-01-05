Child Abducted from Civil Hospital; CCTV shows culprit

KARACHI: CCTV footage has surfaced showing the kidnapping of a three-month-old child from Civil Hospital Karachi, ARY News reported.

The footage, acquired by ARY News, clearly shows a man and a woman running away from the hospital in broad daylight while carrying the infant. Both suspects’ faces are clearly visible in the recording.

According to the police, the incident occurred last year on December 25. The child’s mother has since registered a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the abduction at the Eidgah Police Station.

According to the FIR, the mother was taking her sick child to the hospital on Christmas Day. While she was stopped at Mir Nakkah to bottle-feed the baby, a passing woman approached her and offered to help them get to the hospital for treatment.

Once they reached Civil Hospital, the child received medical attention and was administered a drip. However, as the treatment concluded and the child was discharged, the woman suddenly fled the hospital while carrying the baby wrapped in a sheet.

Following the incident, the mother immediately approached the police to register a case.

The child kidnapping cases are common in the country which needs alertness from the parents while coming to the hospitals whether for the children deliveries or for the treatment of the infants and little children.

They should keep constant eye on the children during the stay in the hospitals while never allowed any stranger to take care of your children.

As a caution, never trust hospitals staff regarding taking care of their children as they have also burdened with other responsibilities of the hospital.