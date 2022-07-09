CCTV footage: Young muggers tortured, snatched valuables from elderly citizen

KARACHI: CCTV footage showed the moment three young muggers surrounded citizens in the Plastic Market located in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

An elderly citizen was also tortured by the young muggers and later they snatched mobile phone and cash. After facing resistance, they opened fire on him, however, the elderly man fortunately remained safe.

At least five citizens were looted by the muggers who later managed to flee from the scene.

Earlier on Wednesday, one person lost his life and five others were injured in separate firing incidents over resisting the robberies.

Rescue officials told the media that a man was killed by muggers over resistance in Korangi’s Zia Colony. A man sustained injuries for resisting the robbers at Sanober Twin Town near the Saadi Town area.

Four others got injured by the firing resorted to by street criminals at Gulshan-e-Maymar Bus Stop, Baldia N-4 Bus Stop and Lyari’s Jhat Pat Market.

The wounded persons were shifted to Jinnah and Civil Hospitals for medical assistance.

