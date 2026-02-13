CCTV: Lahore woman tries to jump from mosque's minaret

LAHORE: A woman and her five children attempted to commit suicide in Lahore on Friday, ARY News reported, citing the city’s Dolphin Police.

According to police sources, the 40-year-old woman, identified as Allah Bakhshi, entered a mosque in the Raiwind area. She climbed the stairs to the upper floor and eventually reached the minaret along with her children.

Local residents gathered outside the mosque upon seeing the family and immediately alerted the authorities.

Dolphin Police personnel arrived shortly after and, after successful negotiations, persuaded the woman to come down, safely rescuing her and her children.

The woman later informed the police that she was driven to the extreme step due to severe financial hardship and despair over her family’s poverty.

The police have since shifted the woman and her children to the Raiwind police station.

Authorities noted that the family originally hails from the Shera Kot area of Lahore.

A female student attempted suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a private university in Punjab’s capital in yet another incident at private university in Lahore,

The student, identified as Fatima, a first-semester pharmacy student, was immediately shifted to the ICU of a private hospital affiliated with the university. According to sources, she jumped from the same location where another student had previously attempted suicide.

Fatima’s brother had dropped her at the university in the morning, according to university sources.

Following the incident, the private university administration has locked all entrances and issued a notice to suspend university operations indefinitely.

Last month, Owais Sultan, a student of the same private university committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the building.

According to reports, the incident occurred on 19 December at approximately 8:10 am. A fellow student Hamza claimed that the Owais Sultan was not allowed to enter the classroom by a teacher. After sitting outside the class for some time, he jumped from the fourth floor.

Classmate noted that Lahore student Owais Sultan had been visibly distressed in class on multiple occasions, and his attendance record was short.

Hamza further stated that he was under severe mental pressure due to being unable to sit for examinations and claimed that the university administration places additional pressure on students regarding fees and other matters.