Monday, February 20, 2023
CCTV of professor’s killing in Islamia College University surfaces

PESHAWAR: The CCTV footage of the professor’s killing on the premises of Peshawar’s Islamia College University surfaced on Monday, ARY News reported.

The CCTV footage showed the professor and the watchman resorting to firing at each other in the Islamia College University. It was learnt that a verbal dispute was held between the university’s watchman and a professor.

In the firing incident, Professor Bashir Ahmed was killed. Professor Bashir Ahmed was performing his duties as a lecturer at the varsity’s English department.

Sources said that there was a dispute between the varsity professor and the watchman for a long time.

Yesterday, it was reported that a professor was shot dead by a watchman at Peshawar university. According to the police, the watchman opened fire on an Islamia College University professor over an argument, killing him on the spot.

Police said that the watchman escaped the scene after the incident. Police launched an investigation and carried out raids to arrest the suspect.

The university spokesman said that Professor Bashir belongs to Mardan.

