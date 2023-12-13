18.9 C
CCTV: Pressure cooker explosion destroys kitchen, family remains unhurt

A family in India’s Patiala city of Punjab had a narrow escape after a pressure cooker exploded inside their kitchen, destroying the whole room.  

The violent explosion was captured on CCTV camera which showed five members of the family, including a child, in the kitchen when the incident occurred. Fortunately, the family members remain unhurt.

The 30-second CCTV footage showed the kitchen of the two-storey building. It was learned that the mishap took place during the preparation of ‘saag’ that afternoon.

In the footage, two women can be seen working in the kitchen while child throws around a ball. A few feet away, a man sits on the dinner table.

Seconds later, the cooker’s lid blasts off crashing into the roof, bringing down parts of the ceiling and furniture inside the kitchen. The whole room is covered in thick smoke as the family tries to take cover.

A portion of the kitchen chimney lands between the two women as they cover their ears and run out. More people are seen running down the stairs after the explosion.

Usually, pressure cookers explode when the whistle is blocked by food and steam does no escape the utensil as it overheats.

